BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $761.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $786.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.55.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

