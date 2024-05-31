BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $23.99 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001419 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000984 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000117 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $27,037,735.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.