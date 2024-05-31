BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $724.02 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.02 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,431.10 or 0.99929396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011972 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00112275 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,103,928,477 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399655 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.