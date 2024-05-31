Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $27.27 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,330.77 billion and $27.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $67,531.20 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.00677564 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00066077 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00091187 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,706,034 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
