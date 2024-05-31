Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $68,317.33 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,346.24 billion and $29.36 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $68,317.33 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.44 or 0.00679739 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00064000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00090897 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,705,709 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
