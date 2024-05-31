BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $67,418.90 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $67,418.90 or 0.99931984 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $837.26 million and approximately $721,037.49 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012139 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00115703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,407.85642592 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,208,794.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

