Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Shares of NYSE BIRK traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. 736,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,293. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

