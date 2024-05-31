Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Birkenstock stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 238,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,026. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $177,068,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,152,000. Finally, Bwcp LP boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.