BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioStem Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

BioStem Technologies stock traded down 0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.95. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 10.06. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of 1.20 and a twelve month high of 15.50.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.74 by -0.54. The company had revenue of 41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 12.70 million. Equities analysts predict that BioStem Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

