BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 3.1 %

BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 67,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,813. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 114.84% and a negative net margin of 9,873.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

