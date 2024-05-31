BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BNXTF stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. 869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. BioNxt Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

