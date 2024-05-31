BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 5,787 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 1,919 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $14,641.97.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $638.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

