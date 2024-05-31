Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.26.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

