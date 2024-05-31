Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $408.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.99.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hathaway

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,923,921 shares of company stock valued at $163,736,965.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

