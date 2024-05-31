Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

