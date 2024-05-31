Belrium Price Hits $2.51 on Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000746 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

