Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Cut to C$0.95 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 1.2 %
CVE BCM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
