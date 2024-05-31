Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Cut to C$0.95 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

CVE BCM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

