BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
