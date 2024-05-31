BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

