BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
BDO Unibank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.
About BDO Unibank
