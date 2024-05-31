BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

