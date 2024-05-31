BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Tara L. French Purchases 2,500 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

