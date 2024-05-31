Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 61.7% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMWYY stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

