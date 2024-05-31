Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Basanite stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Get Basanite alerts:

About Basanite

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.