Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
Basanite stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About Basanite
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Basanite
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.