Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $173.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.75. 155,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,466. ICF International has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

