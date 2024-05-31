Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,809,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

