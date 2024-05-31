Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BRNS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 19,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,443. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $78.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.45.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

