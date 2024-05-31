Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $118.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.27.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.
In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,417 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 957.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
