Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman Purchases 2,040 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,714.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,295.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

