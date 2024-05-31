Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.20.

BOH stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 379,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $43,673,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

