Bank of America Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $112.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $73.64 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Oshkosh by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

