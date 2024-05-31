Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.69. 7,024,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,878,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

