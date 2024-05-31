Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $25.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,063 shares of company stock valued at $296,576. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

