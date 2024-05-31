Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Sells 918 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $18,727.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bandwidth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.