Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken Sells 1,290 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,554. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $554.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $4,079,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

