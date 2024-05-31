Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

Shares of BCTF stock remained flat at $9.40 during trading on Thursday. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

