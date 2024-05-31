Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. Insiders have bought 11,900 shares of company stock worth $469,230 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDGI opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$51.50.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

