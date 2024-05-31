B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 416,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Urgent.ly comprises about 0.8% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 3.17% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urgent.ly Stock Performance
ULY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Insider Transactions at Urgent.ly
In other news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,322 over the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Urgent.ly
Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.
