B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires 24,152 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Perpetua Resources comprises about 3.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 2.32% of Perpetua Resources worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPTA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 161,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $133,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $158,479.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $10.50 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 290,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,317. The firm has a market cap of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.22. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetua Resources

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.