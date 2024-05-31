Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,455.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of AZIHF remained flat at $27.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Azimut has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

