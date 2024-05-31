Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,455.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of AZIHF remained flat at $27.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Azimut has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.84.
About Azimut
