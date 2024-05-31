AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in AXT by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

