AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Stanley A. Galanski Buys 2,000 Shares

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AXS stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,845,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

