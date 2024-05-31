Axie Infinity Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.37 or 0.00010756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $53.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,287,089 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,274,427.13630423 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.79045707 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 455 active market(s) with $57,312,827.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

