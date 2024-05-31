Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Latisha Diane Hill Sells 1,700 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Avista Price Performance
AVA stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Avista Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on AVA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 230,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avista by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 426,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- PayPal Has a New Growth Road Ahead For Investors, Ready to Rally?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Couldn’t Wait to Boost These 3 Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.