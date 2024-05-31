Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Latisha Diane Hill Sells 1,700 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 230,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avista by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 426,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.