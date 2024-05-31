Avestar Capital LLC Sells 734 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. 1,373,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,796. The company has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

