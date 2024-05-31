Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.39. The company had a trading volume of 243,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,315. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

