Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copart by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after buying an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 4,326,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,505. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.