Avestar Capital LLC Invests $856,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

IWV stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $297.93. 289,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $304.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

