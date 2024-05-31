Avestar Capital LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.71. The company had a trading volume of 809,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.26 and its 200-day moving average is $496.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

