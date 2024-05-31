Avestar Capital LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,377,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $480.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.92 and its 200-day moving average is $454.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The firm has a market cap of $435.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

