Avestar Capital LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.66. 168,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

