Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 201,814 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 203,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter.

COM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 36,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,911. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

